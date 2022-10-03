wrestling / News
Alexander Hammerstone Hits One Year as MLW World Heavyweight Champion
October 3, 2022 | Posted by
Alexander Hammerstone has hit a milestone in his reign as the MLW World Heavyweight Champion, which has now gone over a year. He won the title on October 2, 2021 at MLW Fightland, defeating Jacob Fatu.
At 366 days, he has the second-longest title reign in company history. Fatu has the most days with 819.
October 2, 2021 ➡️ October 3, 2022.
One full year with @alexhammerstone as MLW World Heavyweight Champion. 🔨⚡️ #YBH pic.twitter.com/b51HByE0IP
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) October 3, 2022
