wrestling / News

Alexander Hammerstone Hits One Year as MLW World Heavyweight Champion

October 3, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MLW Fightland Alexander Hammerstone Image Credit: MLW

Alexander Hammerstone has hit a milestone in his reign as the MLW World Heavyweight Champion, which has now gone over a year. He won the title on October 2, 2021 at MLW Fightland, defeating Jacob Fatu.

At 366 days, he has the second-longest title reign in company history. Fatu has the most days with 819.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Alex Hammerstone, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading