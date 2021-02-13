Alicia Atout to Seek Answers From TJP at MLW Filthy Island

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced that Alicia Atout will conduct an interview with TJP next week at the Filthy Island event. Atout plans to ask TJP about his attack on Bu Ku Dao and kicking him out of his LA dojo. Here’s the full announcement:

Alicia Atout wants answers from TJP

Journey to Filthy Island this Wednesday as Tom Lawlor promotes his first fight card

HAWAII — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Alicia Atout will interview TJP this Wednesday, February 17 at 7pm ET on Tom Lawlor’s Filthy Island MLW special, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

Since the shocking ending of the Los Parks/TJP & Bu Ku Dao World Tag Team Championship bout there’s been tons of talk regarding TJP’s post match conduct toward his friend and his student in training Bu Ku Dao.

With reports that TJP kicked Dao out of his LA dojo, literally throwing his protege’s belongings into the parking lot, TJP has a lot to address.

For 2 weeks both fighters and their camp have remained silent about the situation, so we can only assume their future as a team remains up in the air… that is until this Wednesday when Alicia Atout goes 1-on-1 with TJP in an exclusive interview.

Is TJP a sore loser? Did he really kick Bu Ku Dao to the curb?

Find out this Wednesday on Tom Lawlor’s Filthy Island at 7pm ET on YouTube.

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

• King of Knockouts 2: Low Ki vs. King Mo

• Azteca Jungle Fight: Mil Muertes vs. Savio Vega

• TJP 1-on-1 Interview with Alicia Atout

Also scheduled: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Alicia Atout, NOT the Von Erichs and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. Learn more about where to watch.