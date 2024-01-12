Aliyah To DJ At Remix Rumble’s Wrestling Nightclub Over Royal Rumble Weekend

The former Aliyah is set to work as a DJ at Remix Rumble’s Wrestling Nightclub during WWE Royal Rumble weekend. Nhooph Al-Areebi, who worked as Aliyah in WWE, posted to Twitter to announce that she is DJing at the event in Toronto on January 26th.

Al-Areebi wrote:

“Huge thank you to @RemixRumble for making my wildest dream come true! Lets party Toronto!! https://remixrumble.ticketspice.com/toronto?t=nhooph”

Al-Areebi announced in September that she had been released by WWE as part of their cuts following the merger with UFC into TKO Holdings. She is a former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion.