Alundra Blayze Added to This Week’s WWE NXT

– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famers Molly Holly and Road Dogg are appearing on this week’s edition of NXT. WWE has now confirmed another Hall of Famer for Tuesday’s episode, with WWE Hall of Famer and former Women’s Champion Alundra Blayze, aka Madusa.

Along with Road Dogg and Molly Holly, Blayze will be assisting fellow Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels in choosing the competitors for the Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline. Here’s the updated lineup for this Tuesda’s edition of WWE NXT:

* Indi Hartwell vs. Roxanne Perez

* Toxic Attraction vs. Kayden, Katana & Nikkita

* Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James

* Shawn Michaels reveals the participants in the Iron Survivor Challenges for NXT Deadline (w/Molly Holly, Road Dogg, Alundra Blayze, and one more TBA)