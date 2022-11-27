Molly Holly, Road Dogg Set For This Week’s WWE NXT

This week’s WWE NXT is set to feature appearances by WWE Hall of Famers Molly Holly and Road Dogg. WWE has announced that the two will help Shawn Michaels pick the competitors for the NXT Deadline Iron Survivor Challenge on Tuesday’s show.

NXT Deadline takes place on December 10th. The updated lineup for Tuesday’s NXT is:

* Indi Hartwell vs. Roxanne Perez

* Toxic Attraction vs. Kayden, Katana & Nikkita

* Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James

* Shawn Michaels reveals the participants in the Iron Survivor Challenges for NXT Deadline (w/Molly Holly, Road Dogg, & two more TBA)

BREAKING: #RoadDogg @BrianRDJames will be one of four WWE Hall of Famers at #WWENXT this Tuesday to help @ShawnMichaels announce the participants for #NXTDeadline's Iron Survivor Challenge! pic.twitter.com/BaF0nsGU4p — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 27, 2022