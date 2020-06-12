wrestling / News
Alundra Blayze On Who She’d Like to Face in AEW, Praises Lacey Evans in Twitter Q&A
– Alundra Blayze did a Twitter Q&A and discussed who she’d like to face in AEW, what she thinks of Lacey Evans and more. The WWE Hall of Famer noted that she’d like to face Nyla Rose and praised Evans as a “class act.” She added that she would much rather have competed in today’s era than the era she was in:
It was an honor wrestling at the time I did. I totally kept it moving and set a precedence and gave women another opportunity. However it was stagnant we were stifled. I would much rather wrestle today with all the opportunities women have
— Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) June 12, 2020
Always been a class act.
— Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) June 12, 2020
@NylaRoseBeast sounds pretty good and a place to start clean up. And with WWE? I don’t know
— Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) June 12, 2020
