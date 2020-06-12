wrestling / News

Alundra Blayze On Who She’d Like to Face in AEW, Praises Lacey Evans in Twitter Q&A

June 11, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Madusa Alundra Blayze

– Alundra Blayze did a Twitter Q&A and discussed who she’d like to face in AEW, what she thinks of Lacey Evans and more. The WWE Hall of Famer noted that she’d like to face Nyla Rose and praised Evans as a “class act.” She added that she would much rather have competed in today’s era than the era she was in:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Alundra Blayze, Lacey Evans, Nyla Rose, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading