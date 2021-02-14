American Top Team’s Dan Lambert Set For MLW’s Filthy Island

MLW has added an MMA specialist for this week’s “Filthy Island” special in American Top Team’s Dan Lambert. The company announced on Sunday that the MMA team co-founder will be the fight analyst for the show, which airs in Fusion’s timeslot on Wednesday via YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel.

American Top Team founder Dan Lambert is coming to Filthy Island

Journey to Filthy Island this Wednesday as Tom Lawlor promotes his first fight card

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Dan Lambert will serve as the fight analyst this Wednesday, February 17 at 7pm ET on Tom Lawlor’s Filthy Island MLW special, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

American Top Team founder Dan Lambert is coming to Filthy Island!

Team Filthy has confirmed the guiding light of some of MMA’s all-time greats will serve as a fight analyst for a night of fights in paradise.

Lambert, who has been at the forefront of MMA since the 1990s will lend his expert and “unbiased analysis” a Team Filthy press release states.

Lambert also manages King Mo, who is set to fight Low Ki in a No Holds Barred bout at Filthy Island to determine the 2021 King of the Knockouts.

Will Low Ki or King Mo have their hand raised in triumph on Filthy Island?

Find out this Wednesday on Tom Lawlor’s Filthy Island at 7pm ET on YouTube.

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•King of Knockouts 2: Low Ki vs. King Mo

•Azteca Jungle Fight: Mil Muertes vs. Savio Vega

•TJP 1-on-1 Interview with Alicia Atout

Also scheduled: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Alicia Atout, Dan Lambert, NOT the Von Erichs and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. Learn more about where to watch.