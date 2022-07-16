wrestling / News
Andrade El Idolo Clarifies That His Injury Is an Inflammation in His Ankle
– As previously reported, Andrade El Idolo is dealing with a minor injury that’s briefly keeping him out of the ring. He tweeted last night that he expects to be back in action for about a week or two. Andrade later clarified on his Twitter that he’s dealing with some inflammation in his ankle.
Earlier in the day, Andrade El Idolo wrote, ““TRANQUILOS. I’ll be back in a week or 2!! Nothing serious. See you tonight @AEW #AEW @ShopAEW @RingsideC.”
Andrade tweeted later last night, “Nothing serious. have inflammation in my ankle, it is because I have been in the business for almost 20 years!!!” You can check out his tweet below.
Nothing serious. I have inflammation in my ankle, it is because I have been in the business for almost 20 years!!! 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 @ewrestlingnews https://t.co/8G06nB7aBD pic.twitter.com/1tvi7ATDDF
— “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) July 16, 2022
