Andrade El Idolo Thanks Ric Flair For Appearing With Him at AAA TripleMania

Andrade El Idolo appreciated Ric Flair appearing in his corner for his match against Kenny Omega at AAA TripleMania XXIX last night. The AEW star posted to Twitter on Sunday to express his gratitude for his father-in-law making an appearance at the show for his AAA Mega Championship match.

Andrade posted:

“Thank you Mr. @RicFlairNatrBoy for accepting to be in my corner. Not in my wildest dreams could I have ever imagined I would have the honor of putting the figure-four on by your side…on top of that — in MEXICO.”

Flair also posted about the appearance, writing:

“Being Great Is A Family Tradition! @AndradeElIdolo Diamonds Are Forever! Diamantes Por Siempre! WOOOOO!”

As noted earlier, Omega was much less enthusiastic about Flair’s appearance and involvement.

