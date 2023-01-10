Andrade El Idolo Tweets Photo of AEW Entrance Mask With the Word ‘Bye’

– AEW wrestler Andrade El Idolo posted a curious tweet earlier today. The tweet includes a photo of the black mask he typically wears for his entrances in AEW and the word “bye” in the caption above it. You can see the tweet below.

Andrade El Idolo was sent home and suspended by AEW after instigating a backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara that took place last October.