wrestling / News

Andrade El Idolo Tweets Photo of AEW Entrance Mask With the Word ‘Bye’

January 10, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Andrade El Idolo Image Credit: AEW

– AEW wrestler Andrade El Idolo posted a curious tweet earlier today. The tweet includes a photo of the black mask he typically wears for his entrances in AEW and the word “bye” in the caption above it. You can see the tweet below.

Andrade El Idolo was sent home and suspended by AEW after instigating a backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara that took place last October.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Andrade El Idolo, Jeffrey Harris

Spotlight

More Stories

loading