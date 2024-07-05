wrestling / News

Andrade Retains WWE Speed Championship On Latest Episode

July 5, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The latest special Friday episode of WWE Speed is now online as Andrade defends the title against Xavier Woods. Andrade manages to hold onto the belt in what is his first defense.

Andrade is only the second champion in the title’s short history, defeating Ricochet on June 7. He has been champion for 28 days.

