Andre Chase Comments On Chase University’s Disbandment After WWE NXT
Chase University is no more following this week’s WWE NXT, and Andre Chase took to social media to comment on the matter. As noted, Ridge Holland defeated Chase to earn a title shot at Trick Williams for NXT Deadline. As a result, Chase is now forced to cut ties with his former students. Chase posted to Twitter after the show to pay tribute to the “school,” writing:
“And I guess that’s the TEACHABLE MOMENT…
You guys never needed me. I was the one who always needed y’all.
Thank you for everything. I wouldn’t be here without you. 🙌🏼
@theahail_wwe
@sixftfiiiiive
@Turbo_JoshTerry
#WWENXT”
— Andre Chase | twitch.tv/ChaseUniversity (@AndreChaseWWE) November 20, 2024