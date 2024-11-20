Ridge Holland Beats Andre Chase, Forces Chase U To Disband On WWE NXT

Ridge Holland has put an end to Chase U as we know it by beating Andre Chase on this week’s WWE NXT. Holland defeated Chase in a #1 contenders match for the NXT Championship in the main event of Tuesday’s show. As a result, Holland will face Trick Williams for the title at NXT Deadline and Chase must cut ties with Duke Hudson, Riley Osborne and Thea Hail.

The match saw Hudson and Osborne get involved but get taken out. Chase nearly got the win but ultimately fell to the Redeemer. Chase was left staring in forlorn shock at his now-former students at the end of the show.

Chase U has been part of NXT since Chase’s debut in September of 2021 and has seen Bodhi Hayward, Hail, Hudson and Osborne as members. Chase and Hudson held the NXT Tag Team Championship for a short run and Chase also held the titles with Holland before they lost the titles and Holland turned on Chase.