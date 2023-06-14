Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo Show Up On WWE NXT, Attack SCRYPTS & Axiom

Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo made an appearance on WWE NXT, laying out SCRYPTS and Axiom following a match. Tuesday’s show saw Axiom and SCRYPTS defeat Dabba-Kato in a handciap match. After the bout, Garza and Carrillo came out and attacked them, leaving them lying.

Later in the show, they were interviewed and said that they wanted to join the competition in the NXT tag division as Malik Blade and Edris Enofe, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, and Hank Walker and Tank Ledger brawled in the ring ahead of their upcoming #1 contender’s match next week.

Carrillo and Garza’s last match as a tag team was back in January on WWE Smackdown, where they lost to Hit Row.