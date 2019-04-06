Angelina Love and Velvet Sky Debut At ROH G1 Supercard, Attack WOH Champion (Pics, Video)

Kelly Klein defeated Mayu Iwatani tonight at ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard to become a two-time Women of Honor champion after previously losing it to Iwatani back in February. After the match, she was attacked by the debuting Angelina Love and Velvet Sky. Mandy Leon was on commentary and entered the ring to help, but then joined forces with Love and Sky. The three then announced that they were forming a faction called The Allure. You can follow 411’s live coverage of the show here.