Angelina Love and Velvet Sky Debut At ROH G1 Supercard, Attack WOH Champion (Pics, Video)
Kelly Klein defeated Mayu Iwatani tonight at ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard to become a two-time Women of Honor champion after previously losing it to Iwatani back in February. After the match, she was attacked by the debuting Angelina Love and Velvet Sky. Mandy Leon was on commentary and entered the ring to help, but then joined forces with Love and Sky. The three then announced that they were forming a faction called The Allure. You can follow 411’s live coverage of the show here.
.@MayuIwatani will fly! Let's go! #G1Supercard #HonorClub
➡️ https://t.co/L56LqIm2Tw | https://t.co/nA6zFRMmxQ pic.twitter.com/LREdMakHK9
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 7, 2019
.@MayuIwatani promised to bring her Dragon Suplex to MSG, and the Sky Blue Hyper Technician delivers! #G1Supercard #HonorClub
➡️ https://t.co/L56LqIm2Tw | https://t.co/nA6zFRMmxQ pic.twitter.com/ZQxBXyXfT2
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 7, 2019
.@MayuIwatani promised to bring her Dragon Suplex to MSG, and the Sky Blue Hyper Technician delivers! #G1Supercard #HonorClub
➡️ https://t.co/L56LqIm2Tw | https://t.co/nA6zFRMmxQ pic.twitter.com/ZQxBXyXfT2
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 7, 2019
…do what now. #G1Supercard pic.twitter.com/iPF3bmCKC4
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 7, 2019
Some unexpected guests following the #WOH World Title Match!#G1Supercard – The Garden –#ROHApp – FITE – PPV#WatchROH #ROH #NJPW#Wrestling #HonorClub #FITE pic.twitter.com/41LfFzr7s1
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 7, 2019
#G1Supercard just got #Beautiful @VelVelHoller @ActualALove pic.twitter.com/lyufaKzJld
— Mike 🤘🏻 (@MikeM3425) April 7, 2019
graphic design is my passion #G1Supercard pic.twitter.com/NkkthTGEg1
— Jake Cole (@jake_p_cole) April 7, 2019
Or should I say…."The Allure". 🙄 #g1supercard pic.twitter.com/mUt40PavLd
— Big Willie-isms ➡️ Momocon 2019 (@bigwillieisms) April 7, 2019
