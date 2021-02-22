UPDATED: Fightful Select has more details on Anna Jay’s injury. According to Fightful, the injury happened “well over a month ago” and caused a change to one of the AEW Dark tapings.

While both Anny Jay and AEW were hoping that the shoulder issue wasn’t serious, but she recently aggravated the injury that will keep her out of action for a while.

ORIGINAL: AEW has announced that Anna Jay is set to be sidelined for 6-12 months following a shoulder injury during training. According to the company, the injury will require surgery, which could keep her out of action for up to a year.

Anna Jay was originally slated to compete against Britt Baker in the AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament but has been replaced by Madi Wrenkowski.

Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s tournament matches, which will stream on YouTube at 7 PM ET:

AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament First Round (American bracket): Tay Conti vs Nyla Rose

AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament First Round (American bracket): Britt Baker vs Madi Wrenkowski

AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament Second Round (Japanese bracket): Emi Sakura vs Yuka Sakazaki

AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament Second Round (Japanese bracket): Aja Kong vs. Ryo Mizunami

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Anna Jay on a successful surgery and quick recovery.