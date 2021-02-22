wrestling / News
UPDATED: Anna Jay Suffers Shoulder Injury, Out Of Action For 6-12 Months, When Injury Occurred
UPDATED: Fightful Select has more details on Anna Jay’s injury. According to Fightful, the injury happened “well over a month ago” and caused a change to one of the AEW Dark tapings.
While both Anny Jay and AEW were hoping that the shoulder issue wasn’t serious, but she recently aggravated the injury that will keep her out of action for a while.
ORIGINAL: AEW has announced that Anna Jay is set to be sidelined for 6-12 months following a shoulder injury during training. According to the company, the injury will require surgery, which could keep her out of action for up to a year.
Anna Jay was originally slated to compete against Britt Baker in the AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament but has been replaced by Madi Wrenkowski.
Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s tournament matches, which will stream on YouTube at 7 PM ET:
AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament First Round (American bracket): Tay Conti vs Nyla Rose
AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament First Round (American bracket): Britt Baker vs Madi Wrenkowski
AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament Second Round (Japanese bracket): Emi Sakura vs Yuka Sakazaki
AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament Second Round (Japanese bracket): Aja Kong vs. Ryo Mizunami
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Anna Jay on a successful surgery and quick recovery.
#BreakingNews
Anna Jay was injured training & can’t compete tonight. Anna requires shoulder surgery & is expected to miss 6-12 months. She’s replaced in the Tournament by alternate @Madi_Wrenkowski, a student & protege of @thunderrosa22. Watch tonight 7/6c https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/QESqn6HWDk
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 22, 2021
More Trending Stories
- 411’s Broken Skull Sessions Report: Sasha Banks on Battling Depression, Losing Tag Titles at WrestleMania 35, Dusty Rhodes, More
- Vickie Guerrero On Her Approach As A Manager, Eddie Guerrero’s Advice, Eddie Cheating At Family Games
- Former WWE Game Writer On What Went Wrong With WWE 2K20
- Chris Jericho Reacts To WWE Segment About Kevin Owens Turning On Friends