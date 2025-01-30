– Another major Superstar is expected to return at this weekend’s WWE Royal Rumble 2025. According to a report by PWInsider Elite (via WrestlingInc.com), former WWE Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is set to be in attendance at the event this weekend. Additionally, the report notes that WWE plans on avoiding her being spotted.

It’s said the assumption within WWE is that Lynch will be one of the surprise entrants for the women’s Rumble match. Lynch competing in the matchup has not yet been confirmed.

WWE and Netflix did promote Lynch in ads for Monday Night on the streamer. It was also rumored that a WWE return for Lynch was planned for the Monday Night Raw on Netflix debut, but it was cut from the show.

Additionally, Fightful Select reported today that Lynch is currently awaiting creative plans, and she could make her return “at any time.”

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 is scheduled for Saturday, February 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The premium live event will be broadcast live on Peacock.