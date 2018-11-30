Another Match Added to WWE TLC

– WWE has added yet another match to their upcoming WWE TLC PPV. After revealing two matches earlier on Friday, the show unveiled a Trople Threat match for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships between The Usos, The New Day, and The Bar.

The show takes place on December 14th and airs live on WWE Network. The updated card is below:

* WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins

* SmackDown Women’s Championship TLC Match: Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. The New Day vs. The Bar

* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax vs. Ronda Rousey

* TLC Match: Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin

* Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 Finals: Opponents TBD

* Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre

* Elias vs. Bobby Lashley