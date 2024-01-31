wrestling / News
Anthony Bowens Says The Acclaimed Have Unfinished Business With Multiple Teams
In a post on Twitter, Anthony Bowens spoke about possible future matches for the Acclaimed, as they have unfinished business with several teams. He listed the Undisputed Kingdom, Young Bucks and FTR.
He wrote: “The Acclaimed has lots of unfinished business with UK, FTR, Bucks, etc.”
FTR’s Dax Harwood replied: “How do you have unfinished business with us?! You beat our asses!!”
Bowens answered: “You call yourself the best tag team in the world BUT The Acclaimed are THE BEST TAG TEAM ALIVE.”
