Anthony Bowens Appears At Major League Baseball Game, Chairshots Mascot

Anthony Bowens made his presence known at the Washington Nationals game on Tuesday, taking out the George Washington mascot with a chairshot. The Presidential Run saw the Thomas Jefferson mascot nail Abe Lincoln with a chair right out of the gate. Breyce Remsburg came out to try and shut down the violence, but Teddy Roosevelt got taken out by George Washington.

As the two remaining mascots raced to the finish line, they found Bowns and Screechy the mascot there to take them out which allowed Lincoln to get the win: