Anthony Bowens Shares Pic With Sonya Deville From GLAAD Event
There was a WWE/AEW crossover at the GLAAD/NFL ‘A Night of Pride’ event, as Anthony Bowens met up with Sonya Deville. The AEW star posted a couple of pictures from the red carpet of the event, including one with Deville who was wearing a sling on her arm to sell Ronda Rousey’s assault on her that ended last week’s Smackdown.
You can see the pics below:
Thank you to @glaad and the @NFL for having @michaelpavano and I at this amazing event last night celebrating LGBTQ inclusion in pro sports. I keep saying it, visibility is key. Shout out to @AEW for supporting it’s LGBTQ performers and letting everyone be themselves pic.twitter.com/2YPB0trP2L
— Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) February 11, 2022
Who knew the forbidden door led to the GLAAD red carpet…we look 🔥🌈 pic.twitter.com/TEPWUSEab2
— Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) February 11, 2022
