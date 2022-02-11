Anthony Bowens Shares Pic With Sonya Deville From GLAAD Event

There was a WWE/AEW crossover at the GLAAD/NFL ‘A Night of Pride’ event, as Anthony Bowens met up with Sonya Deville. The AEW star posted a couple of pictures from the red carpet of the event, including one with Deville who was wearing a sling on her arm to sell Ronda Rousey’s assault on her that ended last week’s Smackdown.

You can see the pics below:

Thank you to @glaad and the @NFL for having @michaelpavano and I at this amazing event last night celebrating LGBTQ inclusion in pro sports. I keep saying it, visibility is key. Shout out to @AEW for supporting it’s LGBTQ performers and letting everyone be themselves pic.twitter.com/2YPB0trP2L — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) February 11, 2022