Anthony Bowens Shares Pic With Sonya Deville From GLAAD Event

February 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
There was a WWE/AEW crossover at the GLAAD/NFL ‘A Night of Pride’ event, as Anthony Bowens met up with Sonya Deville. The AEW star posted a couple of pictures from the red carpet of the event, including one with Deville who was wearing a sling on her arm to sell Ronda Rousey’s assault on her that ended last week’s Smackdown.

