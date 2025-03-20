Anthony Greene Announced for MLW Battle Riot VII

– Major League Wrestling announced Anthony Greene as the latest entrant for the 40-wrestler Battle Riot match at MLW Battle Riot VII. The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 5 at the Commerce Casino & Hotel in Los Angeles. here’s the full announcement:

Anthony Greene Enters Battle RIOT VII

Danger Town’s finest joins the fray April 5 in LA!

MLW today announced Anthony Greene will participate in the 40-wrestler Battle RIOT match at MLW Battle RIOT VII on Saturday, April 5 at Commerce Casino & Hotel in Los Angeles, CA and presented live on YouTube.

🎟 Grab tickets at http://www.MLWLA.com and at Eventbrite starting at $10.

A new challenger has arrived in Major League Wrestling, and he’s ready for a retro riot! Anthony Greene is set to make his MLW debut in the most unpredictable match of the year—Battle RIOT!

After spending the last few years competing around the globe, Greene has established himself as an accomplished wrestler, making waves from Japan to Europe to the United States. A former GHC Tag Team Champion, Greene has proven he can thrive in high-pressure environments. Now, on April 5 in Los Angeles, he steps into MLW’s 40-man Battle RIOT, looking to announce his arrival in a big way—with a win that would catapult him straight to the MLW World Heavyweight Championship.

With an arsenal of devastating signature moves, including the Bad Looking Face, Crucifix Driver, and So Much Prettier, Greene is a dangerous wildcard in this match. Whether it’s his crisp technique, ring savvy, or ability to strike from anywhere, he has the tools to shock the world in his MLW debut.

But in a match where anything goes and 39 other combatants stand in his way, Greene will need to use every bit of experience gained from his international journey to survive and outlast some of the toughest fighters in MLW.

Will Anthony Greene turn Battle RIOT into his own personal highlight reel, or will he become another victim of the chaos? Find out April 5, live in Los Angeles!

This year’s Battle RIOT VII is a 40-wrestler no-holds-barred spectacle where Matt Riddle’s MLW World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line. Can Riddle outlast 39 foes?

Combining a battle royal with an anything-goes street fight, the Battle RIOT match is pure chaos as a new participant enters the ring every 60 seconds.

Expect legends, surprises, and unpredictable action as the best from MLW, CMLL, and New Japan Pro Wrestling collide. With eliminations by pinfall, submission, or being thrown over the top rope, Battle RIOT VII promises an explosive, can’t-miss main event!

Secure your seat today at www.MLWLA.com and Eventbrite, with tickets starting at just $10. Don’t miss your chance to experience the most anticipated MLW event of the year live in the City of Angels!