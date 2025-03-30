Anthony Greene Says He’s Excited To Join MLW

Anthony Greene is set to make his MLW debut at Battle RIOT VIII, and he says he’s excited to join the company. Greene spoke to Fightful for a new interview and spoke about his debut at the April 5th show, noting that he thinks MLW will be a great start for him.

“I announced that I had officially made my departure from Pro Wrestling NOAH,” Greene said. “I’ve decided that I really want to take a step in becoming a major star on a US wrestling television product. I think MLW is a great start for me and a great place for me to end up. Battle Riot is where it happens to begin.”

He continued, “A lot of guys debut in the Battle Riot, and every year, the winner gets number one contendership for the MLW World Title. This time, the World Title is going to be on the line. Based on the people that have been announced so far, it’s probably the most star-studded Battle Riot yet and the perfect one for me to make my debut in.”