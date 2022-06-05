Anthony Ogogo to Make PROGRESS Return at Super Strong Style 16

– PROGRESS Wrestling has announced that AEW star Anthony Ogogo will make his PROGRESS return later for the Super Strong Style 16 tournament. Ogogo will be in action for the final show of the tournament on Sunday, June 5.

A video of Ogogo was shown at this week’s Super Strong Style 16 event showing Ogogo in Beverly Hills, announcing that he’d be coming back to PROGRESS Wrestling on Day Three of Super Strong Style 16. No opponent has been named yet for Ogogo. You can check out the full announcement and Ogogo’s video below:

BREAKING: ANTHONY OGOGO TO MAKE PROGRESS RETURN FOR SUPER STRONG STYLE 16

In a surprise that sent shockwaves through the Electric Ballroom at the first day of Super Strong Style 16 today, it was announced that Anthony Ogogo will be making a surprise return to PROGRESS at Sunday’s tournament final show.

Ogogo, one of the fastest-rising British stars in the US, made a shock PROGRESS debut in January when he marched into the Electric Ballroom to the surprise of a sell-out crowd to defeat Hari Singh at the first PROGRESS chapter since the return of fans post-lockdown.

Wrestling fans believed this was a one-off appearance from the former Strictly Come Dancing competitor but during today’s event, a video message was played to the crowd, sent directly from Beverly Hills, California to announce that Ogogo was coming back to PROGRESS. The Guv’nor declared his intention to test himself in the Ballroom once again, on the weekend that Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her Platinum Jubilee in the UK.

Whilst Ogogo’s opponent has not yet been confirmed, PROGRESS management will not be short of options, with many of the UK’s finest keen to test themselves against the cocky Olympian.

At the time of writing, Super Strong Style 16 tickets are still on sale for the Saturday and Sunday events (start time 2.30pm) from PROGRESSWrestling.com/tickets. The event will host a 16-man tournament – including former WWE star John Morrison wrestling as Johnny PROGRESS – that will crown its winner the new PROGRESS Wrestling World Champion.

Other key matches over the weekend include Kanji challenging Impact Wrestling Knockout Gisele Shaw in a 2-out-of-3 falls bout for the PROGRESS Women’s Championship. The tag team championships will also be up for grabs as champions The 0121 defend against Sunshine Machine and Smokin’ Aces in a triple threat ladder match.

The match that many long-time PROGRESS fans are most looking forward to sees former PROGRESS World Champion Cara Noir face his bitter rival Spike Trivet in an I Quit match with the loser forced to leave the company.