wrestling / News

APW King of The Indies Set For Tonight in California

July 6, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Jeff Cobb APW

– All Pro Wrestling will present the 2018 King of the Indies tournament tonight, which will air on Fite TV

* APW Tag Team Champions ROE vs. Reno Scum
* Revolution Women’s Champion Nicole Savoy vs. Taya
* King of The Indies Tournament Match: Jeff Cobb vs. Fatu
* King of The Indies Tournament Match: Timothy Thatcher vs. Brody King
* King of The Indies Tournament Match: Titan vs. Flip Gordon
* King of The Indies Tournament Match: Dragon Lee vs. Ryuske Taguchi

article topics :

APW, APW King of The Indies, Larry Csonka

