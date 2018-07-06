wrestling / News
APW King of The Indies Set For Tonight in California
July 6, 2018 | Posted by
– All Pro Wrestling will present the 2018 King of the Indies tournament tonight, which will air on Fite TV…
* APW Tag Team Champions ROE vs. Reno Scum
* Revolution Women’s Champion Nicole Savoy vs. Taya
* King of The Indies Tournament Match: Jeff Cobb vs. Fatu
* King of The Indies Tournament Match: Timothy Thatcher vs. Brody King
* King of The Indies Tournament Match: Titan vs. Flip Gordon
* King of The Indies Tournament Match: Dragon Lee vs. Ryuske Taguchi