Aramis Announced For 2022 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles

December 20, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Aramis

MLW’s Aramis is the latest competitor announced for the 2022 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles. PWG announced on Monday night Aramis as the eleventh entrant in the tournament, which takes place on January 29th and 30th in Los Angeles, California.

Aramis joins JONAH, Alex Shelley, Kevin Blackwood, Lio Rush, Black Taurus, Daniel Garcia, Jack Cartwheel, Bandido, Lee Moriarty, and Davey Richards in the tournament.

