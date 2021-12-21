Aramis Announced For 2022 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles

MLW’s Aramis is the latest competitor announced for the 2022 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles. PWG announced on Monday night Aramis as the eleventh entrant in the tournament, which takes place on January 29th and 30th in Los Angeles, California.

Aramis joins JONAH, Alex Shelley, Kevin Blackwood, Lio Rush, Black Taurus, Daniel Garcia, Jack Cartwheel, Bandido, Lee Moriarty, and Davey Richards in the tournament.