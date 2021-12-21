wrestling / News
Aramis Announced For 2022 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles
December 20, 2021 | Posted by
MLW’s Aramis is the latest competitor announced for the 2022 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles. PWG announced on Monday night Aramis as the eleventh entrant in the tournament, which takes place on January 29th and 30th in Los Angeles, California.
Aramis joins JONAH, Alex Shelley, Kevin Blackwood, Lio Rush, Black Taurus, Daniel Garcia, Jack Cartwheel, Bandido, Lee Moriarty, and Davey Richards in the tournament.
Aramis is the eleventh entrant in the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles!
— PWG (@OfficialPWG) December 21, 2021
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Wants Steve Austin To Have ‘Meaningful’ Role At WrestleMania 38
- Deonna Purrazzo Reveals Triple H Apologized For Not Signing Her In 2016
- Kane Says Imposter Kane Angle Was Cut Short Because Vince McMahon Hated the Wig
- Sammy Guevara Issues Statement: ‘My Relationship Ending Had Nothing to Do With Anyone Else’