Ariane Andrew Launching Her Own Promotion October 12th In West Hollywood

Ariane Andrew is set to launch her own wrestling promotion, with the first show taking place later this month. The WWE alumna is launching Pound Town Wrestling with its first show taking place on October 12th, and she spoke with Ring The Belle about the promotion. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On the promotion’s first show: “So the show’s on October 12, which is a Thursday in West Hollywood. It’s called Thursday Night Pound Town. It’s the first luxury indie show. So you think about the independent circuit, it’s different, you go there, and it’s not glamorous like AEW, WWE, what we wanted to do was create something that was like, ‘Why can’t the independent circuit be luxury?’ West Hollywood has never had wrestling, ever. So this will be the first wrestling show in West Hollywood.”

On the feel for the company: “Also, storylines. Another thing with the independent circuit, it’s spot, spot, spot, spot, spot, ‘Let me get my shit in. I want to get as much done as possible,’ and there’s no story. I feel like what makes people character, no matter if you’re a wrestling fan or someone just watching from afar, if there’s a story, if people didn’t know you, now they’re invested.

“[We’re] doing it in a way where we’re going this on a different scale. There’s going to be a bar, we’re going to have bottle service, but also bringing in a different crowd of people. Most people like to party in West Hollywood, so it’s a party, but with wrestling. So, you get to watch a show while there’s a DJ playing music, and it’s fun. So it’s a vibe, just bringing so many different flavors and so many different vibes.”

On being able to present her vision of wrestling with the promotion: “Yes, maybe I didn’t grow up watching wrestling, but it doesn’t mean that if you didn’t grow up like, ‘Oh, my God, I want to do this,’ doesn’t mean that you can’t fall in love with something. I wanted to just do something where I’m allowed to do it how I want to do it. Rock to the beat of my drum. No one telling me how to do things but also changing it up and making history. Making an opportunity for other people and being like, ‘I didn’t have this, but I want to give this to you.’ I’ve always been that entrepreneur, hustler wanting to run shit, but also do it in a way where everyone feels seen and heard.”

On Sonny Kiss appearing on the first show: “So, we will be having Sonny Kiss, originally from AEW, who will be joining us. I love Sonny, and I’m so excited. She’s going to be wrestling and just being a part of this amazing movement.”

On if she’ll be competing in the company: “I’ve gone back and forth [on] if I want to be in the ring or if I want to make this more about. All I can say is that you have to go purchase your ticket to find out. Maybe I’ll be wrestling, maybe I won’t.”