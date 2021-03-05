Arn Anderson On Lex Luger’s Evolution As A Wrestler In WCW, Company Never Fully Committing To The Four Horsemen

In a recent edition of ARN, Arn Anderson discussed Lex Luger’s evolution as a wrestler in WCW, the company never fully committing to the Four Horsemen after Tully Blanchard’s failed return, and much more. You can read his comments on CM Punk and more below.

Arn Anderson on Lex Luger’s evolution as a wrestler in WCW: “Lex started out, and he was green like everybody. He was protected when he was with us, and we turned him babyface. He was protected again because he was working with us, and we were teaching him and leading him through everything. Lex got to point where he was never going to be a great worker because everybody can’t be a great worker. If they could, they would be. Everybody cannot just become a great worker. But he was good enough that, along with his look and his body and all that, if you were an experienced heel, you could get through a match with him.

“Lex was not reckless or anything like that, he just got to a plateau in the business where he was as good as he was gonna get, and he was as good as the guy he was working with. If you chose to feature the things he could do, he could press slam you, he could do a lot of things – powerslam, clothesline, and a few standard things. He was no Ricky Steamboat or Barry Windham or Bobby Eaton or Ricky Morton, but he looked like a trillion dollars, and that is what he brought to the table.”

On WCW never fully committing to the Four Horsemen after Tully Blanchard’s failed return in 1993: “In WCW, I never felt like when Tully didn’t make it, I don’t think the company ever truly committed to the Horsemen being what they were. I get it. Some things you can’t rehash. Ric and I and Tully could’ve added one guy, and we could’ve got back hot if they would’ve stuck with it. We could’ve also, after that retirement [in 1997] and they did the parody, if you had left Curt with the Horsemen and featured it, you could’ve had a hell of a run with the nWo and the Horsemen right there.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit ARN with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.