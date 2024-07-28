Arn Anderson Thinks Longer Title Reigns Enhance The Prestige Of Championships

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about WWE and AEW bringing back longer championship reigns and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the Steve Austin-Brian Pillman tag team: “Austin and Pillman had that chemistry. They could have really run well if they would have put the emphasis on them being a team and let them grow. They had another year and a half. They could have really run with that team. They just liked each other. They complemented each other. They were young, they were in shape. There were no injuries yet to speak of. And, man, they could just get out there and tear it up.”

On WWE and AEW having champions with extended title reigns: “The longer you can keep a championship, the more it means because you let the audience know it means something to you. I’ve watched this Gunther periodically on TV and he’s cut out of the mold of Manny Fernandez. He will stand in there and chop you until your chest bleeds. He’s a rough guy. He’s standing in there, and he made him bring the fight to you, and you got to fight him back. Whether you like the guy or you don’t care about his politics, or you like the way he views our country, whatever the deal is, you have to respect the fact that this guy’s a great champion. And, you know, if you turn your back on him, he’s gonna hurt you. And he’s gonna do it quickly.”

