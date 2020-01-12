Arn Anderson on His Friendship With Ric Flair, How It Changed When He Retired, Their Relationship Now

– On a recent episode of Arn Anderson’s podcast, Anderson touched on his friendship with Ric Flair and where it currently stands. Anderson and Flair were of course famously close friends during their run in the Four Horsemen, though they’ve gone their own ways as of late. Flair still make occasional appearances for WWE, while Anderson is working at AEW after being released from WWE last year.

Anderson talked a bit about how his relationship with Flair changed once he retired and moved to an office position and how while they aren’t close these days, he still considers Flair a friend. Highlights and the full podcast are below:

On his friendship with Flair: “So let me just say this. In the business, you know, you’re lucky if when you’re done you can look on your hand and count the number of true friends you have on one hand. If you can do that, if you have five friends that you can really call friends, you’ve had a successful career. But being friends doesn’t mean you have to talk on the phone all the time and do something together, go to dinner every week and all that.”

On his relationship with Flair changing after he retired: “Ric and I had a very, very good relationship when I was wrestling. And we were on the road together, and we had the same thought process and we were heading towards the same goals. Once you step into the office, you have a different schedule. My schedule was completely different. My job duties were completely different. Expectations on me were completely different – it was just a whole different life.”

On his relationship with Flair these days: “Ric has since went his way as far as the business goes. I have went my way. I don’t think there’s any dissension, there’s no, nothing negative about it. It’s just, sometimes people grow apart and that’s much more what happened. And it’s more out of necessity, because we are going separate ways that we don’t see or talk. But for a very long time, I will say that I had a very good friend and that’s the way I will look at it taking it to my grave.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Arn with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.