On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about a wide range of topics including leaving Jim Crockett Promotions for WWE in 1989. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether he regrets leaving Jim Crockett Promotions for WWE in 1989: “I would have never left. I would love today to be sitting here telling you I had some kind of job with Jim Crockett Promotions that I got to go to the day after tomorrowI mean, it was the time of my life. I learned everything that I knew about the business, how to navigate business. It was a three-year learning experience that involved wrestling for 330 – 340 days. That’s the only way you get experience like that with a host of top talent. I would have never left if they would have made it right, and I wouldn’t have felt like I missed anything.”

Arn Anderson on whether he’s glad he got the chance in WWE at the time: “No matter how you slice and dice it, how much I made, how good the exposure was, how good the experience parts of it were. The fact is, I lost a year of my life from my family, you’ll never get back. Twenty-four days a month gone.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The ARN Show with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.