– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson spoke about the late Dusty Rhodes and what Dusty used to tell him about his son, reigning WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Below are some highlights WrestlingInc.com):

Arn Anderson on what Dusty Rhodes told him about his son Cody: “He told me when they first pulled him up and they put him with [Ted DiBiase Jr.] and stuff, Dusty would tell me — when I would see him, I’d look at him and I’d go, ‘He’s had him on a loop drain this week, he’s doing good and everything.’ He would look at me with no fear and go, ‘He’s got it. The kid’s got it.’ It wasn’t to elicit a positive response from me, he was just saying point blank he knew Cody had what it took to work on top in this business.”

On Cody Rhodes being a good student and hard worker: “In this business, you have to do a lot extra. You gotta be a harder worker, you gotta strive to be a better worker and if you’re a second-generation [wrestler] you’re gonna come in with baggage ’cause most guys will be thinking you got a free ride.”

Cody has his next challenge scheduled for the WWE Royal Rumble. He will defend his title against Kevin Owens in a Ladder Match at the upcoming premium live event. WWE Royal Rumble 2025 is scheduled for February 1, 2025. It will be held at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana and will be broadcast live on Peacock.