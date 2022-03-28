Arn Anderson Shares Update On His AEW Status, AEW’s Roster ‘Dilemma’ With Limited Television Time

Arn Anderson recently participated in a Q&A session on AdFreeShows, and he answered questions on a variety of topics, including his current AEW status, how bringing in top stars like Bryan Danielson and CM Punk have impacted television time for other wrestlers, and much more. Here’s what Arn had to say (via Fightful):

Arn Anderson on his current AEW status: “I’m at AEW TV every week, as is Brock (Anderson), we’re a little bit in limbo, as you can imagine, but we’re there. Brock has had some matches on Dark, I hope everybody is finding those and supporting him in that venture. It’s really the best way and only way to get some reps in and it be televised.”

On AEW’s dilemma with a growing roster and limited television time: “I agree 100%. My son being one of those. If you remember correctly, his debut match was partners with Cody, they had a really good match with QT (Marshall) and one of the other kids [Aaron Solo]. It’s been so far back that nobody remembers it. He had his three or four weeks. To his defense, I know people get sick of me singing Tony Khan’s praises, but his intention is, because now he’s assembled quite a hell of a talent roster, to try and get everybody exposed. If you get one week or two weeks and they move on, I get exactly what you’re saying. In order to get a person over you have to have about eight, ten, or twelve straight weeks of good TV. Now I’m invested in this guy. It’s where Tony knows what he wants out of his shows, we support him 100%. I do agree that talent doesn’t get exposed. Dante Martin is a very special kid. He had springs not like nobody else in the business. A short time back, he had two, three, four really good weeks and now they disappear down to Dark. It’s a dilemma we have, we will figure it out.”

On how bringing in top stars like Bryan Danielson and CM Punk have impacted television time for other wrestlers: “You have to remember, you’re bringing in [Bryan Danielson] and CM Punk and no matter what you’ve done prior to that, that’s going to push everybody else down a notch. Those guys cost a heap of money to employ. When you bring them in, they are going to take precedent over anything else going on. That’s a dilemma we have, we’ll figure it out, because Tony’s intentions are giving avid wrestling fans and intelligent folks, he listens to what you say and he wants to give you what you want. The other guy, which I had 19 years of, says, ‘Here’s what we’re going to give you. Either swallow it or spit it out. I don’t give a shit.’ Tony listens to his audience and wants to give fans whatever it is.”