Arn Anderson Explains Why He Never Turned Down A Storyline

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about whether he ever turned down a storyline, a nickname for Steve Austin, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On his favorite nicknames: “I’ll give you one. This one just kind of pops in. Before Stone Cold Steve Austin was Stone Cold, when he was Stunning Steve in WCW when I first met him? He would walk around the locker room and just walk up and kind of stand in on your situation. If you were standing there talking to a guy, or yakking with a guy, or just kind of hanging out, just sitting there, not paying attention. And all of a sudden you would have this terrible smell just engulf you. It was like, ‘Jesus, who did that?’ And you would just see him walking off smiling. He would just walk up, shit on on a crowd of people, and walk off without putting it over whatsoever. So, I nicknamed him ‘Hog.’ ‘You were a hog.’ I still call him hog.”

On whether he ever turned down a storyline: “I didn’t know you could say no. My entire career, I did not know you could say no. So I never said no.”

