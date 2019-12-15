wrestling / News

Aron Stevens Wins NWA National Championship At Into the Fire (Pics, Video)

December 14, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Aron Stevens NWA Into the Fire

Aron Stevens won the NWA National Championship tonight at NWA’s Into the Fire PPV, defeating Colt Cabana and Ricky Starks in a triple threat match. Cabana had the match won with his superman pin, but he was attacked by The Question Mark and Stevens took advantage to win. You can follow along with 411’s live coverage of Into The Fire by clicking here.

