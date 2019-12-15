wrestling / News
Aron Stevens Wins NWA National Championship At Into the Fire (Pics, Video)
Aron Stevens won the NWA National Championship tonight at NWA’s Into the Fire PPV, defeating Colt Cabana and Ricky Starks in a triple threat match. Cabana had the match won with his superman pin, but he was attacked by The Question Mark and Stevens took advantage to win. You can follow along with 411’s live coverage of Into The Fire by clicking here.
#NWA #IntoTheFire Aron Stevens is the NEW NWA National Heavyweight Champion in a interesting, competitive match. Well deserved victory. #ProWrestling pic.twitter.com/T33HY62XPt
— RC (@RC_Reacts) December 15, 2019
Those Question Mark Karate lessons have paid off well as Aron Stevens wins The National Title in a gruelling Triple Threat where he showcased some of the new impressive & dangerous Kartaaaaayyy!!! Moves he has learned at Grandmaster Question Mark’s Temple. #NWA #IntoTheFire pic.twitter.com/6BiA6zXvtQ
— Unknown (@ThatBillyGuy123) December 15, 2019
Aron using his #IMPACT theme song. 👌🏻
🔥 #IntoTheFire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xVtkuTRyS4
— Javier DraVen🏴☠️ (@WrestlingCovers) December 15, 2019
All that training in the Mongrovian Dojo is paying off for @AronsThoughts 🔥 #IntoTheFire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MOzPNVrqwK
— Javier DraVen🏴☠️ (@WrestlingCovers) December 15, 2019
Beautiful Sling Blade from @starkmanjones!
🔥 #IntoTheFire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/efMq1LyuRN
— Javier DraVen🏴☠️ (@WrestlingCovers) December 15, 2019
