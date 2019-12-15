Aron Stevens Wins NWA National Championship At Into the Fire (Pics, Video)

Aron Stevens won the NWA National Championship tonight at NWA’s Into the Fire PPV, defeating Colt Cabana and Ricky Starks in a triple threat match. Cabana had the match won with his superman pin, but he was attacked by The Question Mark and Stevens took advantage to win. You can follow along with 411’s live coverage of Into The Fire by clicking here.

