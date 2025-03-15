Ash & Heather By Elegance Win Knockouts Tag Team Titles At TNA Sacrifice, Confronted By Meta-Four

Ash By Elegance & Heather By Elegance won the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles at Sacrifice, only to be confronted by Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson of NXT. The Elegance duo defeated Spitfire in a handicap match at Friday’s TNA+ event, which also featured The Personal Concierge on the Elegance side.

After the match, Legend and Jackson of NXT came out to confront the new champions.

This marks the first reign by Ash and Heather, and ends Spitfire’s second title reign at 182 days. They won the titles from Alisha Edwards and Masha Slamovich at TNA Victory Road in September.