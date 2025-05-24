wrestling / News
Ash & Heather By Elegance Retain Knockouts Tag Titles At TNA Under Siege
Ash and Heather By Elegance remain your TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships at TNA Under Siege and Spitfire must now disband. Friday night’s show saw the Elegance due retain their titles when Maggie Lee interfered, helping the champions retain.
Under the stipulations, Jody Threat and Dani Luna must now disband as a tag team. The Elegances have Tag Team Champions for 71, having won the titles from Spitfire at TNA Sacrifice in March.
Could this be the last time we see Spitfire as a Tag Team!? @JodyThreat and @DaniLuna_pro battle @Ashamae_Sebera and @Heathereckless for the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Titles and if they lose.. THEY DISBAND!

— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 24, 2025
.@Ashamae_Sebera and @Heathereckless are humiliating @JodyThreat in front of her family!

— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 24, 2025
.@DaniLuna_pro sent CRASHING through a table thanks to @justmaggielee! @Ashamae_Sebera

— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 24, 2025