Ash & Heather By Elegance Retain Knockouts Tag Titles At TNA Under Siege

Ash and Heather By Elegance remain your TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships at TNA Under Siege and Spitfire must now disband. Friday night’s show saw the Elegance due retain their titles when Maggie Lee interfered, helping the champions retain.

Under the stipulations, Jody Threat and Dani Luna must now disband as a tag team. The Elegances have Tag Team Champions for 71, having won the titles from Spitfire at TNA Sacrifice in March.