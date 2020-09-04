wrestling / News
WWE News: Asuka Imitates Anime Characters, Southpaw Regional Wrestling Comes to WWE SuperCard
September 4, 2020 | Posted by
– Asuka has posted a new video to her official Youtube channel with various imitations of anime characters. Here’s the description for the video:
I got some Mario merchandise.
While opening it, I tried to imitate an anime character.
I thought my Uzumaki Naruto, Goku, and Krillin impersonations were exactly alike.
– The WWE 2K Youtube channel has released a video to hype Southpaw Regional Wrestling cards and Super Pass being available for a limited time in WWE SuperCard. You can watch the video below.
