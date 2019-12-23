wrestling / News

Various News: Asuka Returns To Osaka, Celebrity Themed Power Game on CBS, Takashi Sasaki Making GCW Debut

December 23, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Asuka WWE TLC

– Asuka has posted a video to her Youtube channel showing that she has returned to her hometown of Osaka, Japan.

– CBS Sports Network will feature a wrestling-themed episode of Poker Night in America, featuring Chavo Guerrero, Fred “Tugboat” Ottman, Paul Diamond and more. It airs at 10 PM ET tonight.

You can find details here.

– Takashi Sasaki will make his GCW debut on February 15, 2020 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Asuka, CBS, Takashi Sasaki, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading