– WWE Superstar Asuka, who is currently out with an injury, shared a new message on social media earlier today, noting that “it’s easy to pander and suck up to avoid being hated. She wrote the following:

“It’s easy to pander and suck up just to avoid being hated. All you have to do is put on a fake smile, act like a peace-loving saint, and keep everyone happy—no matter how you really feel inside. But that’s completely different from being truly liked in the real sense. In the end, it’s all just an illusion. Isn’t this exactly Cubism—the fragmented, multi-faceted reality that Pablo Picasso sought to express, now laid bare?”

It’s unknown who or what Asuka might be referring to specifically. The former WWE Women’s Champion has been out of action since May due to injury. It was reported last month that pitches were being made for her upcoming return to WWE.