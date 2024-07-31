Athena Hits 600 Days As ROH Women’s World Champion

Athena has hit a new milestone in her reign as the ROH Women’s World champion, as she’s now passed 600 days with the belt. Athena is only the fourth champion in the belt’s short history and has the longest reign with ease. She won it at Final Battle 2022, defeating Mercedes Martinez on December 10, 2022.

During her reign, she has defended the belt over twenty times against names like Skye Blue, Willow Nightingale, Red Velvet, Billie Starkz, Nyla Rose, Hikaru Shida, and more. Her last defense was against Queen Aminata at Death Before Dishonor last weekend.

The only other wrestler in ROH history to hold a belt for over 600 days is Samoa Joe, who did so with the ROH World title between March 22, 2003, and December 26, 2004.