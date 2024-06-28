Athena Doubles Timeframe For Return From Ankle Injury On ROH TV

Athena has doubled the timeframe from her return from ankle injury since her initial claim on last week’s ROH TV. The ROH Women’s Champion claimed on last week’s episode that she would be out for four to six months due to an injury to her ankle, but was immediately accused by Queen Aminata and Red Velvet of faking it.

This week’s episode saw Athena double her timeframe, saying now that she will be out for eight to 12 months.

No word as of yet on whether this is a legitimate injury or not. Athena says she plans to remain champion throughout her injury.