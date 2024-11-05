Athena & Lexy Nair Segment Set For This Week’s ROH TV

Athena will be holding an Emergency M.E.M. with Lexy Nair on this week’s episode of ROH TV. Ring of Honor announced on Tuesday that Athena will hold the Minion Empowerment Meeting on Thursday’s episode, as you can see below.

Athena defeated Abadon on last week’s episode to retain the ROH Women’s World Championship, but also saw Billie Starkz skip being ringside for the match amid her continuing tensions with Athena.

The segment is the first announced for this week’s show, which airs on HonorClub.