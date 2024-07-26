Athena Has Mayu Iwatani, Thekla & More On Her Opponent Wishlist

Athena has a long list of opponents that she hasn’t yet faced but would like to, including Mayu Iwatani and Thekla. The ROH Women’s World Champion appeared on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast and during the interview, she was asked who is still nout there that she would like to get in the ring with from other promotions outside AEW and ROH.

“I have a lot, but if we’re talking about the Forbidden Door, I’ve never been to Japan,” Athena said (per Fightful). “I’ve always wanted to go. I’m kind of a secret fan of Mayu Iwatani, that is someone I really wanna wrestle. There’s another woman in Stardom as well, her name is Thekla.”

She continued, “There’s a couple of women from Tokyo Joshi Pro I would like to wrestle. Honestly, the sky is the limit, there’s so many phenomenal women out there that are just grinding and killing it day in and day out and I would just love to make magic with them.”

Athena will defend her title against Queen Aminata tonight at ROH Death Before Dishonor, which airs live on HonorClub.