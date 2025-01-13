wrestling / News
Athena Retains ROH Women’s Title At STARDOM Show, Offers Thekla Rematch In US
Athena defeated Thekla to retain the ROH Women’s World Title at STARDOM’s show on Sunday night, but also offered Theka a chance to run it back in the US. Sunday’s STARDOM New Year Stars saw Athena defeat Thekla to hold onto the title. She won the match with an O-Face despite interference from Thekla’s faction H.A.T.E.
After the match, Athena says she’d like another match with Thekla and told the challenger to find her in the US to get it done.
No word as of yet on when such a match may happen.
— Rasslin' (@RasslinClips) January 13, 2025
ROH “Forever Champion” Athena stands tall after a tough, tough fight with Thekla
After the match Athena said she respects Queen B**ch Thekla and to come find her in the U.S. for a rematch!#STARDOM | @ringofhonor
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) January 13, 2025
