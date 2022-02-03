Athena Says The Positives Outweigh The Negatives For Her Time In WWE

During her latest stream on Twitch (via Fightful), Athena (formerly Ember Moon in WWE) spoke about her time in WWE and how she is choosing to focus more on the positives than the negatives. She also confirmed that she helped Ronda Rousey train for the Royal Rumble match. Here are highlights:

On the good and the bad of her time in WWE: “Without WWE, I wouldn’t be were I’m at today. I got to travel the world, meet amazing people and make amazing friends that are going to be with me for a lifetime. At the end of the day, I don’t think it’s all bad. Every time I look at the negatives, and there were plenty, trust me, the positives outweigh that. There is no use in being mad.”

On her friends that got released: “I feel very sorry for my friends that did get let go too early. What I mean by that is those men and women that never got an opportunity to showcase themselves on the level that I know they can showcase themselves. That’s part of the reason why I feel like it’s not fair for me to come on here and bitch and moan and whine. It’s not fair. Where I had the opportunity to wrestle on Raw, SmackDown, and NXT and became a champion and did a lot with my career, it’s not fair when those of my friends barely got started.”

On what she learned during the 90 days after her release: “I felt like a lot of self-reflection about what I could have done differently. I feel like I wouldn’t have changed anything. I felt for some time I was just stagnant and there was no opportunity to grow at times.”

On if she would go back to WWE: “I did not have a terrible experience there. If they asked, maybe, depending on the circumstance, but maybe. I’m open.”