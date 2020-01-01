Aubrey Edwards Enjoys Working With Chris Jericho

In an interview with Fightful, AEW referee Aubrey Edwards spoke about why she enjoys working with World Champion Chris Jericho. Here are highlights:

On transitioning from dancing to wrestling: “There’s a lot of crossover. I retired because dance is hard on your body and I had a lot of stuff going on in my personal life. I stepped away from that and found out I was super depressed because I didn’t have a performance outlet. I didn’t realize how important that was for me. I was into my local Indy wrestling scene, my husband was wrestling on shows and the ref team came to me and said, ‘we think you’d be a great ref. You should try out.’ I was like, ‘what the hell are you talking about?’ They said, ‘you love the locker room, you’re friends with every body, and you have this performance background.’ So, I tried out and I sucked. There’s a lot that you miss — when you watch wrestling from the front, moves look a certain way, you read facial cues. The moment you stand behind the wrestlers and try and figure out what they’re doing, I just got lost. I was in the way, I didn’t know what to do with my hands. It was awful. I think I cried after the tryout. But I stuck with it because you should always try to stick with someone a little bit. Two months later, I made my debut. Two and a half years later, I’m here.”

On working with Chris Jericho: “I think Jericho and I have a thing going. I don’t know where it’s going to go from here, but he’s kind of a jerk. I worked with MJF before and that was alright. I really like working with Darby. We both came from Seattle. To have Seattle wrestling go from basically nothing to what it is now with 321 Battle, DEFY, and all these promotions popping up. For us to help build that region back up, it’s been a blast. Plus, his whole moveset is crazy fast. That’s my speed.”

On Earl Hebner: “Earl Hebner has helped me out a lot. There’s a lot of things that are big and scary with TV wrestling and a lot of things to keep in mind. He’s been a great person to go to with his virtually unlimited amount of experience. To hear what he has to offer and sit under his learning tree, I’m grateful for even just that.”