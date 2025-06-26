Aubrey Edwards Reveals She Recently Knocked Some Ribs Out Of Place

During an interview with the Bryan and Vinny Show (via Fightful), AEW referee Aubrey Edwards revealed that she recently knocked a couple of ribs out of place. However, she was still able to do her job, as she was the referee for Hangman Page vs. The Beast Mortos on last night’s AEW Dynamite.

She said: “Yeah, but it’s all kind of the same, right? I knocked a couple ribs out of place last week and my neck hurt, but is it my shoulder? I popped a couple ribs out of place.”

When asked how she hurt herself, she said: “Breathing.“