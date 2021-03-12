August Grey vs. Ariya Daivari, Mansoor & Curt Stallion vs. Bollywood Boyz Set For Tonight’s 205 Live

WWE has announced the lineup for tonight’s edition of 205 Live, which will feature August Grey vs. Ariya Daivari, and Mansoor teaming up with Curt Stallion to take on The Bollywood Boyz.

Here’s the full release from WWE on tonight’s 205 Live matches:

205 Live is set to play host to a heated grudge match between August Grey and Ariya Daivari, as well as an exciting tag team bout pitting Mansoor and Curt Stallion against The Bollywood Boyz.

Grey and Daivari have been at each other’s throats in recent weeks in one of the purple brand’s fastest-escalating rivalries, and they’ll finally collide tonight. Daivari has made no secret of his disdain for all 205 Live newcomers, but Grey in particular has drawn the ire of The Persian Prince, especially after The Life of The Party had the temerity to steal his gold chains.

With Jake Atlas and Tony Nese each barred from ringside, what will happen in a true one-on-one encounter?

And after tearing the house down in a singles clash that was narrowly won by Mansoor last week, Mansoor and Stallion will go back to tag team competition and pair up for a bout against The Bollywood Boyz, but some friction has seemingly developed between the partners.

Another tense encounter saw Stallion suggest that he would be the one to score the winning fall tonight and extend Mansoor’s 41-match winning streak, while Mansoor brushed off his partner’s comments by telling him that he would only tag him into the bout if he deemed it necessary.

Can Mansoor and Stallion stay on the same page and take down The Bollywood Boyz?

Find out on another thrilling edition of 205 Live, streaming tonight at 10/9 C on the award-winning WWE Network!