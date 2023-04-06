Auschwitz Memorial Museum Criticizes WWE For Using Auschwitz For Wrestlemania Promo

During night one of Wrestlemania, Dominik Mysterio had an entrance video in which he was shown being transferred from prison. However, someone on Twitter noted that a shot of the prison was the Auschwitz concentration camp, which was used by Nazi Germany during the Holocaust. In a post on social media, the Auschwitz Memorial Museum called WWE ‘shameless’ for using the footage and expressed doubt that it was an editing error.

The statement reads: “The fact that Auschwitz image was used to promote a WWE match is hard to call “an editing mistake”. Exploiting the site that became a symbol of enormous human tragedy is shameless and insults the memory of all victims of Auschwitz.”

NPR reports that the shot has since been removed from the show, replaced by generic footage of barbed wire and a jail cell.

Over 1.1 million people were murdered at Auschwitz prior to the Allies liberating it in 1945.